CM Abdullah condoles MLA Devender Rana's demise, recalls 'fun times' spent together

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday expressed grief over the demise of BJP MLA and his one-time close confidante Devender Singh Rana, sharing pictures of "fun times" they spent together.

Advertisment

"The terrible news from late last night isn't really sinking in. I know the last few years have been marked by our differences, Devender but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together and the memories," Abdullah said on X.

The terrible news from late last night isn’t really sinking in. I know the last few years have been marked by our differences Devender but I prefer to focus on the fun times we shared together, the excellent work we did together & the memories. You have been taken from us all too… pic.twitter.com/QoANZOyS3B — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) November 1, 2024

Advertisment

"You have been taken from us all too soon and will be missed. May your soul rest in peace now DSR. My heart goes out to your family as I struggle to find the words to convey my condolences to them," he added.

Abdullah also shared his pictures with Rana taken in 2009.

Rana, the BJP MLA from Nagrota and brother of Union minister Jitendra Singh, died on Thursday at a private hospital in Haryana's Faridabad. He was 59. He is survived by his wife, Gunjan Rana, their daughters Devyani and Ketki, and son Adhiraj Singh.

Advertisment

As the news of Rana's death spread, hundreds of people, including political leaders, gathered at his residence in the Gandhinagar area of Jammu. Jitendra Singh also rushed to his house.

Meanwhile, the National Conference issued a statement condoling Rana's demise.

JKNC president Farooq Abdullah and party vice-president and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Nagrota MLA Devender Rana, the release read.

Advertisment

"They expressed their heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and supporters, acknowledging his dedicated service and contributions to the people of J-K," it added.

The JKNC leadership and party members stand in solidarity with Rana's loved ones during this difficult time, the party said.