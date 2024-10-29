CM Abdullah flags off 'Run for Unity' in Srinagar

Srinagar, Oct 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday flagged off the 'Run for Unity' event from the banks of the Dal Lake here, officials said.

The event was organised as part of the celebrations of the National Unity Day, commemorating the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event embodies the spirit of unity, the officials said.

A huge crowd of people, including officers of the civil administration, police, and CRPF, participated in the marathon, they said.

The officials emphasised the role of unity in fostering peace and development in Jammu and Kashmir, and extended gratitude to everyone who participated in making the event a success.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police celebrated Rashtriya Ekta Diwas across the UT to commemorate the significant contributions of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The main event was held at Armed Police Complex (APC) Zewan, where J-K Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat administered the unity oath to officers and jawans.

The day was also celebrated in all district, unit, and wing headquarters of J-K Police where the police heads concerned administered unity oath to jawans and officers at colourful functions.

Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, or National Unity Day, is an annual event to honour Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, a key leader renowned for his efforts in unifying the country. PTI SSB RPA