CM Abdullah inaugurates Almond Bloom Festival in Srinagar

Srinagar, Apr 4 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated the Almond Bloom Festival here, heralding the arrival of spring in the valley.

The chief minister inaugurated the Almond Bloom Festival, 2025 at Badamwari (Almond Alcove) in Srinagar's historic old city, an official spokesperson said.

"With blossoms in full glory, their fragrance fills every corner, marking the arrival of spring in Kashmir. This festival is not just a celebration of nature's beauty but also an effort to boost tourism and promote our cultural heritage," Abdullah said.

The event was organised by the Tourism Department in collaboration with the Floriculture Department and witnessed participation from top officials, artists and a large number of visitors, including students and tourists.

The highlight of the festival was a grand cultural and musical show, featuring performances by renowned Kashmiri artists.

The festival also included traditional folk performances, handicraft exhibitions and stalls showcasing Kashmiri handicrafts, the spokesperson said. PTI SSB SKY SKY