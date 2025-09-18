CM Abdullah inaugurates Convention Centre in Gulmarg

Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday inaugurated the Convention Centre at Gulmarg tourist resort to boost tourism.

"Chief Minister today inaugurated the Convention Centre at Gulmarg. The state-of-the-art facility is expected to boost tourism, promote MICE activities, and create new opportunities for local youth and businesses," the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) posted on X.

Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said the Convention Centre will further strengthen Gulmarg's position as a premier global tourist destination. PTI MIJ MNK MNK