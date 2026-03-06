CM Abdullah inaugurates new secretariat block in Jammu to augment office infrastructure

Jammu, March 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday inaugurated a newly constructed block at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu to augment office infrastructure and improve working facilities for employees.

The new block is expected to significantly add to the available workspace, further strengthening administrative efficiency and the overall functioning at the Secretariat.

The chief minister, who was flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Kumar Choudhary and Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo, inaugurated pre-fabricated double-storeyed office accommodations.

Meanwhile, several delegations called on the chief minister and apprised him of a range of developmental and welfare-related issues concerning their respective areas and communities.

Newly joined Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers also called on the chief minister at the Civil Secretariat in Jammu. The chief minister interacted with the officers and extended his best wishes for their tenure in Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said. The officers were accompanied by senior officials of the Forest Department.

Member of the Rajya Sabha Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo also called on the chief minister at his residence along with a delegation of residents from the Paddar area in the Kishtwar district.

The delegation submitted memoranda highlighting development requirements in sectors including tourism, public works and power in the Paddar region. A delegation of Kashmiri migrants also met the chief minister and presented a memorandum of demands, the spokesman said.

Former District Development Council (DDC) members Pooja Thakur and Shameem Begum also called on the chief minister and apprised him of various issues concerning their respective areas.

A delegation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), led by Abdul Ghani Teli, met the chief minister and raised issues pertaining to the welfare and development of OBC communities.

The chief minister assured them of his administration’s commitment to public welfare and said that genuine concerns and individual grievances would be addressed on merit. PTI AB AB MNK MNK