CM Abdullah inaugurates two-week ski training course in Kashmir, unveils calenders

Jammu, Jan 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday inaugurated a 14-day integrated ski training course at world-famous tourist destinations in the Kashmir valley.

Abdullah also unveiled the 2026 calendars of the tourism department and the Jammu and Kashmir Cable Car Corporation at the civil secretariat here.

He said that 500-600 students in the 12-18 age group will be provided certified skiing training this year, while also promoting winter tourism in popular skiing locations in the valley, including Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Doodhpathri.

The Integrated Ski Training Course will offers comprehensive and affordable programmes for learning skiing, focusing on foundational skills such as gliding, snow ploughing and turns.

“The chief minister today virtually inaugurated the 14-day Integrated Ski Training Course covering Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Doodhpathri, aimed at placing these destinations firmly on the skiing map,” the Office of the Chief Minister, J-K, said on X.

Meanwhile, Abdullah also released the official calendars of the tourism department and the J-K Cable Car Corporation.

The calendars feature stunning photographs of breathtaking landscapes, cultural heritage and tourist treasures of both Jammu and Kashmir divisions.

Congratulating the concerned departments, the CM observed that such initiatives would contribute significantly to the promotion and wider publicity of Jammu and Kashmir’s tourism potential.

“These calendars are not merely annual publications, they are visual narratives of Jammu and Kashmir’s natural beauty and evolving tourism infrastructure,” he said.

On the occasion, CM Abdullah also launched the official website of the Directorate of Tourism, Kashmir.

The portal has been designed to publicise tourism events and destinations, maintain digital archives, and provide comprehensive information related to tourism in Jammu and Kashmir.

The website also integrates useful links to Jammu Tourism, JKTDC, J-K Cable Car Corporation and other allied organisations, offering all relevant information on a single platform.

The chief minister said a modern and dynamic digital presence is crucial for effective outreach. "The new Tourism Kashmir website would be informative and will serve as a comprehensive, single-window platform for tourists and stakeholders alike."