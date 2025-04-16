CM Abdullah launches 'e-SeHAT' app to 'revolutionise' J-K's healthcare sector

Jammu, Apr 16 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday launched the 'e-SeHAT' app and asserted that it would "revolutionise" Jammu and Kashmir's healthcare sector.

The chief minister said the innovative digital solution is tailored to meet the diverse needs of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, including citizens, doctors, and medical professionals.

"The goal of this app is to revolutionise healthcare access, reduce strain on polyclinics, and elevate the overall healthcare experience for all beneficiaries," Abdullah said on social media.

The chief minister commended the team for developing the "extensive application" and called for enhancing its user-friendliness by incorporating additional features, such as integrating the appointment system of empanelled private health institutions.

Abdullah also instructed concerned officials to conduct a hands-on training through scheduled workshops for staff to familiarise them with the application.

"Once the staff is trained, awareness campaigns can be launched to educate the public about the app and its benefits," he added.

To ensure effective implementation and monitoring, he called for reviews every week by the secretary of the Health and Medical Education Department and monthly by Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo. He also said that the minister in charge should assess the app’s performance and progress quarterly.

Health Secretary Syed Abid Rashid said that the department has developed a cutting-edge digital application designed to guide and support patients and their attendants in accessing healthcare facilities and services across both public and private sectors in Jammu & Kashmir.

He highlighted that the app offers tele-diagnosis and initial healthcare consultations, accessible from home, offices, or hospitals, especially beneficial in remote areas.

It offers detailed information on healthcare institutions, including doctor availability, appointment booking options, diagnostic and surgical services, as well as tele-consultation, telemedicine, and emergency care, he added.

"For the general public, the app includes tools for health promotion and disease prevention, an AI-powered symptom checker, health tracking capabilities, medication reminders, integration with wearable devices, and multilingual support," he said.

"The app also supports medical students by providing information on academic courses, hostel accommodations, library facilities, and student exchange programmes," he added.

It facilitates a coordinated referral mechanism through hospital networking for efficient patient transfers and emergency support. The app also provides comprehensive details on health insurance schemes such as PMJAY, CGHS, and ECHS.

Furthermore, it promotes skill development through CPR and Basic Life Support (BLS) training, workshops, and various continuing education programmes. PTI AB RHL