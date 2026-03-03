CM Abdullah meets delegations in Jammu, assures them priority redressal of public issues

Jammu, Mar 3 (PTI) Several delegations and individuals called on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at his public outreach office 'Raabita' here on Tuesday and apprised him of a range of public, developmental and sector-specific issues.

A group of civil society members, accompanied by former minister Raman Bhalla, met the chief minister and sought sustained policy attention to address pending issues and ensure equitable development, a spokesperson said.

Former minister Jagjiwan Lal also called on Abdullah and discussed matters of public importance concerning his area, the official said.

A delegation led by Dr Parveen Akhter Lone, the principal of the IG Government Dental College in Jammu, briefed the chief minister about an upcoming national-level academic event and its significance for advancing dental education and research in the region.

Another delegation headed by Dr M A Alim, the chairman of CII J-K, discussed with Abdullah the role of industry in economic revival, investment promotion and employment generation. The delegation sought continued government support for strengthening the industrial ecosystem in the Union Territory, the spokesperson added.

Former cabinet minister Jugal Kishore Sharma, leading a delegation from Katra, apprised the chief minister of issues of public importance relating to their area.

Also, a delegation of sportspersons, including candidates selected under the Outstanding Sportspersons category, also met Abdullah to express gratitude for recognising their achievements and facilitating opportunities in public service. The chief minister congratulated them and encouraged them to continue striving for excellence in their fields.

President of Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu, Arun Gupta, discussed issues concerning trade, industry and routine business matters. The delegation sought measures to ease procedural bottlenecks and further strengthen the commercial ecosystem in Jammu.

The chief minister gave a patient hearing to all deputations and individuals and assured them that their genuine concerns would be addressed on priority, the spokesperson said.

Abdullah reiterated that his government remains accessible and responsive to public representatives, professional bodies, industry leaders and citizens, and added that constructive dialogue will continue to guide policy decisions in the larger interest of Jammu and Kashmir. PTI AB AB NSD NSD