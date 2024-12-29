CM Abdullah reviews restoration works in Kashmir after heavy snowfall

Srinagar, Dec 29 (PTI) Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Sunday reviewed the restoration works in Kashmir in the aftermath of heavy snowfall that hit the valley over the past two days.

"In the aftermath of the recent heavy snowfall, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah chaired a comprehensive meeting with members of the legislative assembly (MLAs) and the deputy commissioners (DCs) of the Kashmir Division via video conferencing," said an official spokesman.

The meeting was held at the Raabita Public Outreach Office to assess the ongoing restoration efforts and review the status of essential services, including snow clearance, power and water supply, health facilities and other critical services, he added.

During the meeting, the MLAs across the party lines appreciated the efforts of Abdullah-led administration in swift response to snowfall, acknowledging the government's commitment in times of adverse weather conditions.

Nasir Aslam Wani, the chief minister's advisor, was present in the meeting along with other senior officers.

At the outset, the chief minister sought feedback from the MLAs regarding the restoration measures in their respective constituencies, the spokesman said.

The discussions centered on snow clearance operations, the restoration of power and water supply and the provision of other essential services and supplies, he added.

The chief minister also held one-on-one discussions with the deputy commissioners of the Kashmir Valley and the snow-affected districts of Jammu Division.

The officers provided updates on the current situation and detailed the measures taken to restore normalcy, particularly in challenging weather conditions.

Abdullah urged the officers to remain sensitive and responsive to public grievances, directing them to identify gaps in service delivery and take immediate corrective actions.

He emphasized the need to minimize hardships faced by the common people and praised the dedication of the divisional commissioners, deputy commissioners and employees, who have been working tirelessly in adverse climatic conditions.

The chief minister called for enhanced preparedness in light of the snowfall forecast for the following week.

He instructed the officials to improve action plans based on lessons learnt from recent weather events.

Abdullah emphasized the need to prioritize snow clearance on link roads, inner lanes and bylanes to ensure accessibility for the residents.

He directed the Jal Shakti Department to address water supply issues promptly and enhance the deployment of water tankers in the affected areas.

The chief minister instructed the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) and concerned departments to implement measures to prevent waterlogging in the low-lying areas.

Stressing the importance of smooth traffic movement on the National Highway, Abdullah called for enhanced coordination between the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Traffic Police and the district administrations.

The chief minister stressed the importance of continuous monitoring and synergy among various departments to avoid any inconvenience to the public. PTI MIJ AS AS