CM Abdullah reviews urban development projects in J-K, seeks stakeholder participation

Jammu, Dec 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday reviewed urban development projects and directed that local legislators and stakeholders be taken on board at the planning and implementation stages to ensure smooth execution.

He instructed that periodic progress reports be submitted to his office and any bottlenecks be flagged and resolved in a time-bound manner.

Abdullah reviewed the projects of the Housing and Urban Development Department being implemented under the Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme.

While assessing the proposals, he emphasised that all works must be people-centric, environmentally sustainable and aligned with long-term urban planning goals.

Earlier, the chief executive officers of the Jammu Smart City Limited and Srinagar Smart City Limited presented updates on projects being taken up under the scheme funded by the central government.

The CEO, Jammu Smart City Limited, said the sustainability, with revitalisation of the central business district (CBD) and the historic core, forms a key component of the proposals.

Some of the integrated projects include construction of multi-level car parking facilities at congested locations such as Parade Ground, Mubarak Mandi, Jewel Chowk, Gandhi Nagar–Warehouse and Tanga Stand–Gumat Bazaar.

Other projects include utility upgradation and beautification works, development of a temple corridor connecting Bawe Mata, Har Ki Pauri and Mahamaya, construction of a model vegetable mandi at Sabzi Mandi, a shopping complex at Indira Chowk and a clock tower (Ghanta Ghar) at Parade Chowk.

The CEO, Srinagar Smart City Limited, presented proposals for neighbourhood development and revitalisation of the Nigeen Lake waterfront. A 4.5-km-long Nigeen Lake frontage will be developed with continuous public access, upgradation of ghats, enhancement of Cherry Park and comprehensive redevelopment of the surrounding precinct to boost public amenities and tourism.

He also briefed the meeting on restoration of Qalai Andar, the Walled City of Srinagar, including conservation of heritage structures, improvement of public spaces, creation of green areas and restoration of key gateways such as Kathi Darwaza, Sangeen Darwaza and Bacchi Darwaza, along with improved drainage and pedestrian-friendly pathways. Public spaces at Devi Angan will also be enhanced.

The meeting was further apprised of the proposed Greenfield development at Anantnag near KP Road, including riverfront development with an eco-park, city park, cycle tracks, pathways, gazebos, kiosks and construction of a smart library near Aaripat Nallah.