CM Abdullah takes stock of flood-affected areas in Kashmir's Anantnag

Srinagar, Sep 6 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah visited the flood-affected areas of Anantnag district on Saturday to assess the situation following heavy rainfall, officials said.

Accompanying him were cabinet colleagues, advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, several legislators, and officers from the police and civil administration, including Deputy Commissioner of Anantnag, Syed Farukhudin.

The chief minister took a first-hand account of the damages to houses and public infrastructure, officials noted, adding he was briefed about the post-flood measures as well.

During his interactions with affected families, Abdullah assured residents that all necessary steps would be taken to provide relief and assistance to those impacted.

He directed the district administration to prioritise rehabilitation and restoration efforts, ensuring that essential supplies reach the affected areas promptly.

Additionally, Abdullah held a meeting with senior district officials at the Dak Bungalow to review the situation following the floods and assess their overall impact, the officials added. PTI SSB ANM ANM MPL MPL