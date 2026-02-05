CM Abdullah to present J-K budget amid high public expectations on Friday

Jammu, Feb 5 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will present the second budget of his government for the financial year 2026–27 in the legislative assembly on Friday, with high expectations among the people, particularly daily wagers and the tourism and industrial sectors.

The CM will present the annual financial statement of expenditure for FY27 and deliver the budget speech at 11 am, officials said.

He will also present the supplementary statement of expenditure for FY26.

Abdullah, who also holds the finance portfolio, had presented his maiden budget on March 7 last year. The Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government assumed office on October 16, 2024, marking the end of nearly six years of central rule in the Union Territory.

According to the schedule, the Budget session, which began with the address of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on February 2, will conclude on April 4. It is being held in three phases, with the first phase before the commencement of Ramzan and the remaining sittings after Eid-ul-Fitr in March and April. Ramzan is expected to begin on February 18 or 19, subject to moon sighting.

February will have 18 working days of Assembly business, while March and April will have five and four working days, respectively.

Daily wagers, industry and tourism stakeholders, apart from the youth, have expressed high hopes from the budget for their welfare and specific policy measures and budgetary provisions to give a fillip to these sectors.