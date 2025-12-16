CM Abdullah urges Gujjar institutions to research on climate change, reservation impact

Jammu, Dec 16 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday called upon Gujjar institutions to undertake scientific research on the impact of climate change and reservation on the Gujjar-Bakerwal community, saying such studies would help shape effective policies for the future.

The chief minister was addressing a gathering at the Gurjar Desh Charitable Trust (GDCT), Jammu, during the commemoration of the third death anniversary of former vice-chancellor of Baba Ghulam Shah Badshah University, Dr Masud Ahmed Choudhary. He described him as a visionary public servant, educationist and institution-builder.

“There is no shortage of talent in the Gujjar institutions. All kinds of people are present here. By using this talent, if over the next years we prepare some research papers on climate change, it will strengthen the Gujjar community. There should be research on various issues affecting them, whether it is climate change, which impacts the Gujjar community the most," he told the gathering.

He asserted that the nomadic lifestyle of the Gujjar-Bakerwal community, involving seasonal migration to higher reaches and return during winters, makes them especially vulnerable to climate change and natural calamities.

“The Gujjar-Bakerwal community has borne the brunt of repeated natural disasters. We must focus on research to understand these challenges and find ways to mitigate their impact,” he added.

Emphasising education, the chief minister said efforts such as the establishment of Gujjar hostels, schools and mobile schools must be strengthened to ensure access to learning for children of the community. He also stressed the need to objectively assess the impact of reservation.

“We have spoken about reservation for years, but we have never seriously studied how much it has actually benefited the Gujjar community and at what level. Research papers should be prepared to evaluate its real impact, so corrective steps can be taken where needed,” he said.

Former chief minister Dr Farooq Abdullah, who also addressed the gathering, urged the community to remain united and prioritise education. “Without unity and education, no community can become strong or compete with others. The future of your children lies in education,” he said.

The event was attended by several ministers, legislators, political leaders and prominent members of the Gujjar community, who remembered Dr Choudhary's contribution to the empowerment of marginalised sections in Jammu and Kashmir.