CM Adityanath appeals to devotees to cooperate in traffic management at Maha Kumbh

Lucknow, Feb 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday appealed all devotees visiting the Maha Kumbh to cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic flow and cleanliness.

He emphasised the Maha Kumbh is a grand religious festival that attracts people from across the country and the world. Hence, collective cooperation can enhance its success, he added.

The chief minister appealed to devotees not to park their vehicles on roads and instead use designated parking areas to ensure a hassle-free experience for all.

Adityanath, according to a statement issued here, also called upon saints, ashrams, and various religious and social organisations to continue their tradition of free food (bhandara) and prasad distribution, ensuring that all pilgrims benefit from these sacred offerings.

Emphasising the importance of cleanliness at the Maha Kumbh, he said that maintaining hygiene is a shared responsibility.

The chief minister urged devotees to follow cleanliness protocols and encourage others to do the same, ensuring a spiritually enriching and hygienic experience for all participants. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK