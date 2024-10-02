CM Adityanath asks DMs, police brass to stay alert during festival season

Lucknow, Oct 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed police and administration to remain alert round the clock in view of the upcoming festival season to ensure that no untoward incident occurs anywhere in the state.

Adityanath said this in a virtual meeting with all district magistrates and police chiefs where he reviewed efforts being made for better law and order in the district and issued guidelines to the officers.

"Police and administration should remain alert 24×7 on the occasion of festivals. All districts should assess every small and big incident that happened in the state during festivals in the past years and make arrangements that not a single untoward incident occurs anywhere during the entire festive season from Sharadiya Navratri to Chhath this year," he said.

He said that there should be no open sale of meat or operation of illegal slaughterhouses anywhere.

"There should not be any meat and liquor shops near religious places. Liquor shops should be opened only during fixed time," he said adding that the campaign against illegal liquor should continue.

He said within the next two days, all Durga Puja committees should be contacted at the police station, circle and district levels.

"Pandals should not be made by digging roads anywhere. While making pandals, full attention should be paid to the smooth flow of traffic and the height of the idol should not exceed a certain prescribed limit.

"Talks should be held with the committees to ensure that no such act takes place on their premises which hurts the faith of others. There should not be any vulgar or loud songs, music or dance. The committee will have to maintain a clean environment in and around the pandal," he added.

The route of idol immersion should be cleared in advance, he said and asked officials to make sure that there are no high-tension cables on the idol immersion route.

Extra caution has to be taken in sensitive areas and necessary arrangements should be made regarding fire safety in pandals, he added.

"During festival days, some unruly elements may try to spoil the atmosphere. In such a situation, police will have to remain alert and the common man will have to be assured of his security," he said.

He said there would be a huge crowd of devotees at temples during the Narvatri, so adequate force should be deployed.

"There should be better arrangements for the convenience and safety of devotees at Maa Vindhyavasini Dham in Mirzapur, Maa Shakumbhari Temple in Saharanpur, Vishalakshi Temple in Varanasi and Maa Pateshwari Dham in Balrampur and also there should be cleanliness in every temple premises," the Chief Minister said.

He also directed that the number of road transport buses should be increased during the festival season.

On the occasion of Deepawali, free LPG cylinders are to be distributed to all the beneficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Adityanath said, adding all formalities should be completed in time in this regard.

LPG cylinders should be available at the homes of all the beneficiaries before Deepawali, he said.

Referring to reports of gas cylinders and stones being placed on railway tracks, Chief Minister Adityanath cautioned against a possible conspiracy to disrupt rail traffic and cause a train accident.

"Incidents of stone pelting on trains have also been seen at some places. Improve intelligence in collaboration with the railways. We have to further activate the system of our village chowkidars," he told the officials.

The fifth phase of 'Mission Shakti' dedicated to women's safety, respect and self-reliance is going to start very soon, he said adding that the action plan of every department for the campaign is already decided, and they should ensure working on it accordingly.

He said that there should be no delay in the settlement of revenue disputes related to the common people like name transfer, inheritance etc and asked to get it settled within a time limit. PTI AB RT RT