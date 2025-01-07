CM Adityanath asks officials to ensure robust health arrangements across UP

Lucknow, Jan 7 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the officials to ensure robust health arrangements across the state to safeguard public health during the ongoing cold wave, the Uttar Pradesh government said in a statement.

Addressing a high-level meeting on Tuesday, the chief minister emphasized the need for special precautions to protect the vulnerable groups, including the elderly, children and pre-existing conditions, as cold-related ailments such as cough, fever and respiratory issues are expected to rise.

Reviewing the healthcare arrangements for the Maha Kumbh Mela pilgrims, he stressed the need for proper medical facilities in all sectors, including readily available ambulance services.

Adityanath also directed the Health Department teams to conduct regular visits to Prayagraj to monitor the condition of pilgrims and provide necessary medical assistance promptly.

"Everyone should receive appropriate care when dealing with seasonal ailments or severe conditions," he said.

The chief minister's directions assume importance in the backdrop of a few cases of HMPV (human metapneumovirus) detected in some states.

Adityanath instructed that all government hospitals must deliver efficient medical services, including timely testing and an adequate supply of medicines, ensuring no inconvenience to the public. PTI NAV AS AS