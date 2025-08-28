CM Adityanath condemns use of 'abusive' language against PM Modi

Lucknow, Aug 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday condemned the alleged use of abusive language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his late mother during Congress leader Rahul Gandhi-led 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, calling it a sign of "political degradation".

In a Hindi post on X, Adityanath said, "The indecent language used for Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the stage of the Congress and RJD is highly condemnable and reflects the fall of political decorum. This act by INDIA bloc leaders is not just an insult to the prime minister but an affront to the sentiments of 140 crore Indians." He said the people of Bihar would "give a democratic response to this hateful politics" and uphold Indian culture and democratic values.

The BJP on Thursday alleged that the incident took place during Gandhi's Yatra in Darbhanga district, where some unidentified people were purportedly heard abusing Modi from a stage erected along the route.

A video clip of the incident has gone viral, though PTI could not independently verify its authenticity.

The BJP has accused Gandhi, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav of being "behind the use of such filthy language" and said the campaign has "crossed all limits of insult, hate and tastelessness".

The Congress-RJD-led yatra, which resumed in Darbhanga on Wednesday morning, is part of efforts by the Mahagathbandhan to mobilise support ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections due later this year. PTI KIS KVK KVK