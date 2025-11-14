CM Adityanath congratulates voters, NDA workers for victory in Bihar Assembly elections

Lucknow, Nov 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday congratulated the voters, workers and office bearers of the NDA for their resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections.

He also termed the victory as a "testament to the people of Bihar's unwavering faith in the development-oriented guidance" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "Hearty congratulations to the dedicated workers and office bearers of the BJP-NDA alliance for their resounding victory in the Bihar Assembly elections, and congratulations to the people! "This historic victory is a testament to the people of Bihar's unwavering faith in the development-oriented guidance of our respected Prime Minister @narendramodi jee and the public welfare policies of the double-engine government. This mandate is an endorsement of the path of development, good governance, prosperity, and stability on which a new Bihar is confidently moving forward." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya in a post on X said, "Won Magadh, will win Awadh too. Will repeat 2017 in 2027." In another post on X, Maurya said, "Today, Bihar has made it clear that it trusts in the resolve for work, good governance, and a developed Bihar. This victory belongs to every Bihari who decisively rejected the politics of jungle raj and appeasement and chose good governance and development.

"Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to the entire NDA leadership for this resounding victory. Also, heartfelt thanks to every worker of @BJP4Bihar who has managed the organisation day and night, from the booth level to the state level. Your dedication and hard work have been the greatest strength of this historic victory. Many thanks to the people of Bihar and every Bihari!" The NDA is set to sweep the Bihar Assembly polls, surging ahead in close to 200 out of 243 seats, with the BJP emerging as the single-largest party with nearly 95 per cent strike rate, reaffirming the popularity and campaign clout of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD, the Congress and three Left parties, seemed to be poised for a crushing defeat, notwithstanding surveys and opinion polls showing its chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav as the most preferred leader for the post. The Opposition alliance was struggling to cross the 35-seat mark.

The NDA's tally in Bihar comes in the backdrop of the BJP's back-to-back stupendous performances in Delhi, Maharashtra and Haryana. PTI NAV MNK MNK