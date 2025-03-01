CM Adityanath directs officials to conduct relief work following hailstorm

Lucknow, Mar 1 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday directed the officials of the districts concerned to conduct relief work with full promptness in view of the recent rain and hailstorm.

According to a government statement issued here on Saturday, Chief Minister Adityanath said that the officials should visit the area and keep an eye on the relief work and provide help to the affected people.

The chief minister has also directed that the damage to the crops should be assessed on a war footing and a report should be made available to the government so that further action can be taken in this regard.

According to the details provided by the Relief Commissioner's Office, many districts of western Uttar Pradesh, including Aligarh, Mathura, Kasganj, Hathras and Gautam Buddha Nagar, have received hailstorm and rain in the last two days. PTI CDN CDN MNK MNK