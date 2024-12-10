CM Adityanath emphasises adapting to changing times

Gorakhpur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted the importance of adapting to the changing times, saying that those who fail to prepare and adapt to risks fall behind.

Advertisment

Adityanath said this while presiding over the closing ceremony of the 92nd Founder's Week celebrations of Pratap Shiksha Parishad here.

"The cycle of time moves continuously without waiting for anyone. Those who fail to prepare and adapt to risk fall behind," Adityanath said according to a statement issued here.

Welcoming Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi as the chief guest, Adityanath emphasised the importance of unity in driving initiatives for the welfare of society and the nation.

Advertisment

"When efforts are driven by collectivism and teamwork, the results naturally reflect the dedication and preparation involved, serving as a true measure of success," he said.

The chief minister cited the successful fight against encephalitis in eastern Uttar Pradesh as an example of the power of teamwork and research.

He recalled how since 1977, the region suffered from encephalitis for over 40 years, which claimed the lives of thousands of children across 38 districts.

Advertisment

In the early years, proper treatment facilities were non-existent, and even after vaccines became available, the virus adapted, prolonging the crisis, he said.

However in 2017, with the formation of his government, a collaborative effort involving the state and central governments, UNICEF, health organisations, and various government teams, led to the creation of a robust action plan.

"The journey from facing a daunting challenge to achieving results exemplifies the power of teamwork and collective determination," the chief minister said.

Advertisment

He urged the youth to minimise the use of mobile phones, and focus their energy on hard work, studies, skill development and connecting with nature.

“We must ensure that we control technology and not let technology control us,” he cautioned.

Encouraging the youth to draw inspiration from Satyarthi's life and explore new opportunities that align with their interests and extend beyond personal preferences, he said, “Whether it’s social service, women’s and children’s welfare, improving farmers’ lives, or any other area that benefits the society, choose a field and pursue it with dedication." The chief minister also addressed the need for vision, preparation, and philosophical integrity in life, asserting that merely earning degrees or securing jobs should not define one's purpose.

Advertisment

Adityanath and Satyarthi jointly released the book ''Indian Concept of Education'' authored by Shipra Singh, Head of the Department of Education.

Satyarthi called for the globalisation of compassion, emphasising it as a divine force essential for human consciousness and wisdom.

Praising Adityanath, Satyarthi lauded his "humanitarian efforts", particularly during the pandemic. “CM Yogi is working with full dedication for the upliftment of humanity,” he said. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK