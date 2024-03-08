CM Adityanath expressed 'gratitude' to PM Modi for announcing Rs 100 reduction in LPG cylinder price

Lucknow, Mar 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed "gratitude" to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for announcing a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices on the occasion of International Women's Day.

In a post on X in Hindi, Adityanath said, "The decision of reduction of Rs 100 in the prices of LPG cylinder on the occasion of 'Women's Day' will provide financial relief to crores of families and will also provide a healthy and happy life to the 'maatrishakti' (mother power) by freeing them from smoke and pollution.

"On behalf of the people of the state, I express my heartfelt gratitude to you respected prime minister for this public welfare gift that honours the 'maatrishakti' and conserves the environment!" Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a reduction of Rs 100 in cooking gas cylinder prices on Friday on the occasion of International Women's Day. This will significantly ease the financial burden on millions of households across the country, especially benefiting 'nari shakti' (women power), he said in a post on X.

"By making cooking gas more affordable, we also aim to support the well-being of families and ensure a healthier environment. This is in line with our commitment to empowering women and ensuring 'Ease of Living' for them," he said. PTI NAV MNK MNK