CM Adityanath expresses sorrow on 2 deaths due to lightning

Sonbhadra (UP), Oct (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed sorrow over the deaths of two women and the hospitalisation of three others due to a lightning strike in the Robertsganj police station area here on Wednesday.

In a statement posted on X, the Chief Minister's Office on Friday said, "Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has expressed deep condolences on the loss of life due to lightning in the Sonbhadra district. He has expressed condolences to the bereaved families while praying for peace for the departed souls." The said incident occurred on Wednesday evening when the women from the Bahuar village were working in a field away from their homes.

Two of the women, identified as Phulwa (48) and Maharaji (40) were pronounced dead on arrival at the hospital. The three other women injured in the incident were discharged on Thursday. PTI COR CDN CDN MNK MNK