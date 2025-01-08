CM Adityanath flags off UP team participating in 28th Yuva Utsav 2025

Lucknow, Jan 8 (PTI) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday flagged off the Uttar Pradesh team participating in the 28th Yuva Utsav-2025 and emphasised the importance of dialogue as a vital skill for success in public life.

Advertisment

28th Yuva Utsav-2025 is scheduled for January 10-12 at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi.

Addressing youths, he said, "Effective communication is essential for any politician to succeed. Without mastering this art, one cannot excel in leadership roles." He called for replacing traditional student unions with youth parliaments in universities and colleges, fostering leadership qualities and compassion for society.

The chief minister stressed that individuals in any field — politics, administration, law enforcement, agriculture, or entrepreneurship — must embody nationalism, love for the motherland and compassion for the people to ensure meaningful progress.

Advertisment

Highlighting the significance of January 12, the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, he said the day has a symbolic connection to youth and India’s cultural and spiritual heritage.

He said, "With Swami Vivekananda as an inspiration, Yuva Utsav celebrates the power of youth and allows participants to explore and learn about the nation’s diversity." "The festival, held annually in Delhi with inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will feature programmes where youth can engage with leaders, including the prime minister and the defence minister, fostering invaluable moments of dialogue and learning," he added.

Adityanath said that 63 youths from Uttar Pradesh proudly represent the state at the National Youth Festival, becoming ambassadors of its development journey and rich cultural heritage.

Advertisment

He said, "Once ranked sixth or seventh in the economy and trailing in various fields, Uttar Pradesh is now among the frontrunners." He called on the youth to share this remarkable success story with present and future generations to set benchmarks for progress.

He highlighted the ancient roots of skill development exemplified by the state’s “One District, One Product” initiative, which preserves and promotes traditional crafts like Moradabad’s brass, Aligarh’s hardware, Firozabad’s glass, Lucknow’s chikankari, Meerut’s sports items, Bhadohi’s carpets, Saharanpur’s wooden work, and Varanasi’s silk textiles.

"These crafts are symbols of our ancient heritage, and the government is committed to promoting them as part of the ODOP initiative," Adityanath said. PTI ABN HIG