CM Adityanath greets people on World Peace Day

Lucknow, Sep 21 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath extended greetings to the people of the state on the occasion of World Peace Day on Sunday.

"Heartiest greetings to the people of the state on 'World Peace Day'! Global peace and the progress of humanity are rooted in the eternal ideal of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which leads from conflict to resolution," the CM said in a post on X.

Let us embrace this mantra and resolve to build a society filled with cooperation, goodwill, and harmony, he added. PTI NAV ANM NB