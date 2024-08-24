CM Adityanath hails cabinet nod to Unified Pension Scheme, Vigyan Dhara

Lucknow, Aug 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister on Saturday said the central cabinet's approval to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) has provided the nation with the "assurance of economic security" and a brighter future.

His remarks came after the Union Cabinet approved an assured 50 per cent of salary as pension for 23 lakh government employees who joined service under the National Pension System (NPS).

The chief minister also hailed the cabinet approval to the 'Vigyan Dhara' scheme, saying the initiative will bolster research and development in the country and promote gender parity in science.

Welcoming another cabinet decision to approve the 'BioE3 Policy', he said in a post on X, "This policy will focus on research, innovation, and supporting startups, helping us grow faster in the biotech sector." "It aims to create a strong bioeconomy that supports job creation and workforce development while helping us reach our goals of a 'Net Zero' carbon footprint and promoting sustainable growth," he added.

Praising the cabinet decision to approve the UPS, Adityanath said on X, "The approval given to the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS) given by the Union Cabinet today, under the successful leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is continuously dedicated to making the lives of 140 crore countrymen easier, is commendable." "This revolutionary decision benefiting lakhs of central government employees has brought a new sunrise in their lives with the assurance of economic security and a happy future. My heartfelt gratitude to you, prime minister!" he added.

The National Pension System is applicable for government employees joining the service after April 1, 2004. It was based on the premise of contribution rather than defined benefit applicable for employees prior to the NPS.