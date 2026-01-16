CM Adityanath hears people's grievances at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Jan 16 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a "janta darshan" at the Gorakhnath Temple on Friday, where he spoke to people, heard their grievances, and issued instructions to officials to resolve them swiftly.

Adityanath expressed concerns over complaints related to irregularities in land lease allocations at the public meeting held at the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan auditorium.

He instructed officials to investigate allegations of land leases being granted illegally and take stringent action against those found guilty, the UP government said in a statement.

Around 200 people attended the "janta darshan" where the chief minister forwarded all applications to the concerned departments.

Adityanath also responded to concerns about crime, directing police officials to take decisive action against offenders.

He also instructed officers to ensure that all eligible beneficiaries receive the full benefits of government welfare schemes.

In response to a woman who expressed concerns over her daughter’s marriage due to financial constraints, the chief minister directed officials to extend support under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Scheme.

For those facing medical emergencies, he reiterated that no treatment would be halted due to financial issues.

Adityanath instructed officials to expedite proposals for medical aid and ensure that funds would be made available immediately upon receipt of the proposals, the statement said.