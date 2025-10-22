CM Adityanath holds 'Janata Darshan', performs Govardhan Puja at Gorakhnath temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday held a 'Janata Darshan' and performed Govardhan Puja at the Gorakhnath temple here, officials said.

During the 'Janata Darshan' programme, Adityanath interacted with around 300 people and listened patiently to their grievances. He directed officials to respond promptly and sensitively to these grievances, ensuring fair and satisfactory resolutions, an official statement said.

The chief minister personally reached out to those seated outside the Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhavan, collected their applications and instructed officials to act swiftly, it said.

“Every issue must be resolved in a time-bound and impartial manner,” Adityanath said.

On complaints related to land grabbing, he ordered strict action against land mafias, warning that no one should be allowed to harass or displace the poor.

“Take tough measures wherever illegal possession is found,” he said.

Responding to pleas for medical aid, he assured that lack of funds would not stop anyone’s treatment.

He directed officials to prepare treatment estimates promptly, promising immediate financial assistance from the government once the estimates were received.

The chief minister, who is also Gorakshpeethadhishwar, performed Govardhan Puja at the temple’s cowshed.

Amid Vedic chants, he performed the rituals, adorned the cows with garlands, applied tilak, and sought Gomata’s blessings for the prosperity of the state, the statement said.

After the puja, Adityanath greeted citizens, farmers, and cattle rearers on the occasion and said that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s guidance, the state government is running several innovative schemes for cattle protection and welfare.

He said that around 16 lakh cattle are being looked after with state assistance.

The chief minister outlined three key initiatives: Rs 1,500 per month for each stray cow in shelters, up to Rs 6,000 per month for farmers adopting four cattle under the participation scheme, and a special programme providing cows to malnourished mothers and children along with monthly support.

He said these schemes have helped families move from malnutrition to nourishment.

Highlighting the Govardhan scheme, he said it empowers farmers through biogas and ethanol production, supporting green energy and economic growth.

Calling Govardhan Puja a symbol of India’s agrarian heritage, he said, “It is my privilege to perform Goupuja and serve the cows.” PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK