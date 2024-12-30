CM Adityanath holds review meeting on construction of 3 universities

Lucknow, Dec 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday held a review meeting to discuss progress in the construction of three universities in the state and directed for the appointment of employees for them as soon as possible.

Adityanath also asked the vice chancellors of the three new universities -- Maa Pateshwari University Balrampur, Maa Vindhyavasini University Mirzapur and Guru Jambheshwar University Moradabad -- about the status of the construction work, the UP government said in a statement.

He told the VCs that the construction of these universities should be completed on time. He also directed that the construction work should be done in a phased manner.

The chief minister said that a committee of the university administration, the implementing agency and the local administration should be formed and the construction work should be reviewed from time to time.

The VCs should ensure that the construction work is of good quality, the statement said.

Adityanath said that the Higher Education Department should monitor the projects every 15 days, and in case of any hindrance in the work, the VCs should communicate with the respective district magistrate.

The chief minister also directed the officials of the department to appoint regular employees in the universities under construction as soon as possible, so that other works can also be carried out smoothly.

He said that the logo, motto and anthem of these universities should be prepared. For this, competitions should also be organized.

He also directed that the help of scholars should be taken in the creation of 'Kulgeet' (university anthem) for these under-construction varsities. It should be prepared keeping in mind the heritage of the concerned district, according to the statement.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay, Minister of State Rajni Tiwari and VCs of some universities were also present in the meeting, it added. PTI NAV KVK KVK