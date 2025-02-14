CM Adityanath inaugurates 2 four-lane flyovers in Lucknow

Lucknow, Feb 14 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday inaugurated two key four-lane flyovers in Lucknow to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity in the city.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari.

According to an official statement, the three-kilometer-long Indira Nagar Sector 25-Khurram Nagar-Kalyanpur Flyover is constructed at a cost of Rs 270 crore, and the Polytechnic-Munshi Pulia Chauraha Flyover (2 km) is built at a cost of Rs 170 crore.

The chief minister also said that Lucknow is being developed as both an Aero City and an Artificial Intelligence (AI) City.

In addition, 114 development projects worth Rs 588 crore were also inaugurated, marking a major leap in the state's infrastructure growth.

Speaking at the event, the CM highlighted the government's commitment to transforming Uttar Pradesh into a modern hub of industry and innovation.

"Under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, Uttar Pradesh is equipped with world-class infrastructure and public services, benefiting every citizen," he said.

He also emphasised the role of Union Minister Rajnath Singh in propelling Uttar Pradesh's development, particularly in the defence sector.

Singh's contributions include advancing the BrahMos missile manufacturing project in Lucknow and bringing key initiatives under the Defence Corridor, which is strengthening the state as a defense manufacturing powerhouse, Adityanath said.

He outlined the city's ongoing transformation, noting that it is being developed with a State Capital Region model in mind.

Notable projects such as the Green Corridor, Kisan Path, International Convention Center, and an international airport are all aimed at making Lucknow a global city, the CM said.

He added that plans are underway to connect the Yamuna and Purvanchal Expressways, further establishing the city as a key transportation hub.

In a related development, the CM lauded the success of the Maha Kumbh, describing it as a symbol of Uttar Pradesh's cultural and economic prosperity.

Over 8 crore devotees took a holy dip in the Sangam on Mauni Amavasya, with efficient arrangements ensuring a seamless experience, he said, while giving a credit to the double-engine government's administrative efficiency for the successful handling of the massive influx of devotees.

"The Maha Kumbh is not just a religious event, but also a major economic driver for Uttar Pradesh," he said, adding that the event is expected to contribute Rs 3 lakh crore to the state's economy.

He also pointed out that the state government had invested Rs 1,500 crore to revitalise Prayagraj, ensuring long-term benefits for tourism and trade.

During the event, the CM announced various projects, including new flood pumping stations, deep tube wells, and a musical and sports park in CG City.

The foundation stones for key infrastructure projects, including new housing units and bridges over the Gomti River, were also laid.

The event was also attended by several leaders, including Union Ministers of State Ajay Tamta and Harsh Malhotra, UP Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Lucknow Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, and various MPs and MLAs. PTI CDN NB NB