CM Adityanath inaugurates first flight service between Lucknow, Varanasi

Lucknow, Aug 10 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday inaugurated the first flight service between Lucknow and Varanasi.

Advertisment

The service, launched by IndiGo Airlines, will complete the journey between the two cities in just 55 minutes, an official statement issued here said.

Speaking at the inauguration ceremony at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport here, Adityanath described the launch of the flight to connect the state capital with the spiritual capital of the nation as "much-needed" and a "commendable effort".

“This service will fulfil the commitment of the Prime Minister's Udaan Scheme, which aims to allow even the common man wearing slippers to travel by air,” he said.

Advertisment

Expressing gratitude to the Ministry of Civil Aviation and IndiGo Airlines on behalf of the people of the state, he said that the demand of entrepreneurs, businessmen, representatives, enlightened society, and pilgrims visiting the Vishwanath Dham in Varanasi was met today with the launch of the air service between Varanasi and Lucknow.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Varanasi has established new milestones in the realms of spirituality, culture, and physical development, the CM said.

“Considering this progress, it was crucial for Varanasi to be connected with Lucknow by air. In the year 2016-17, Varanasi Airport saw only 19 lakh passengers in a year, but today, in 2022–23, this number has grown to more than 25 lakh passengers,” he added.

Advertisment

The chief minister highlighted that in the past six years, there has been a rapid expansion of air services in the state and added that in 2017, there were only two active airports in Varanasi and Lucknow whereas presently, there are nine fully operational airports in the state.

The state government is now expeditiously preparing 12 more airports, including two international airports, and among these, the Ayodhya Airport will become fully operational in December.

Similarly, the first runway of Asia's largest Jewar Airport will also be completed by the end of this year, he said.

Advertisment

“Even though the distance from Lucknow to Varanasi is around 300 kilometres, the necessity for this air service was undeniable. We need to grasp the importance of Varanasi,” Adityanath said.

"On the occasion of the launch of the first flight service, all the MLAs from Varanasi are travelling to Varanasi, and they will return by air," he said.

The chief minister, while providing the first ticket of the Lucknow to Varanasi flight service to a female passenger, extended best wishes to all travellers for a comfortable journey.

On this occasion, Union Minister of State for Civil Aviation General VK Singh joined through video conferencing from New Delhi.

The flight service between Lucknow and Varanasi has been started for three days --Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday -- in a week for now.

The IndiGo Airlines flight number 6E-7319 will depart from Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow at 2:20 PM and will arrive at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Varanasi at 3:30 PM after a 1.10-hour journey.

Similarly, the IndiGo flight number 6E-7321 will depart from Varanasi Airport on Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday at 4:05 PM and will arrive at Lucknow Airport 55 minutes later. PTI ABN NB