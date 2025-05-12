CM Adityanath inspects health infrastructure projects underway at BHU campus

Varanasi (UP), May 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday evening conducted an on-site inspection of key health infrastructure projects underway at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) campus, and told officials to ensure timely completion with adherence to quality standards.

The chief minister reviewed the construction of the National Centre for Ageing at the Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), BHU, being built at a cost of Rs 147.39 crore and the new Critical Care Centre building at the Trauma Centre, coming up at a cost of Rs 119.47 crore, an official statement issued here said.

Addressing the engineers from the executing agencies, Adityanath stressed on the need for completing the work within the stipulated timeline without compromising on construction standards.

The upcoming National Centre for Ageing at IMS-BHU will be the third of its kind in India, following similar centres at AIIMS Delhi and Madras Medical College.

The facility aims to provide comprehensive geriatric care under one roof, with 200 beds dedicated to elderly patients.

Located near the Super Specialty Block on the vacant land adjacent to the petrol pump and nursing hostel, the six-storey centre is being developed under the National Programme for Healthcare of the Elderly.

Currently, over 8,000 patients visit BHU hospital and trauma centre daily, of which more than 1,500 are aged 60 years and above.

Construction is underway for a 150-bed Critical Care Unit at the BHU Trauma Centre. The Rs 119.47 crore facility will include three modular operation theatres, intensive care units, and other modern amenities.

A separate 40-bed burn ward is also being established, aimed at improving emergency response to fire and burn injuries.