CM Adityanath inspects under-construction international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Varanasi, March 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday conducted an inspection of an under-construction international cricket stadium at Ganjari Rajatalab here, and emphasised the importance of maintaining quality and completing the project within the stipulated timeframe.

He directed officials to accelerate the work on a war-footing to ensure timely completion.

Officials, according to a statement, briefed the chief minister on the progress of the construction work, including drainage systems, road connectivity, and infrastructure planning.

He also interacted with engineers, labourers, and workers from different regions engaged in the project, encouraging them and boosting their morale.

Spanning over 30.66 acres with an investment of Rs 451 crore, the stadium will have a seating capacity of 30,000 spectators.

Once completed, it will serve as a premier training hub for young players not only from Uttar Pradesh, but also from Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh.

Beyond national and international cricket matches, the stadium will feature facilities for badminton, table tennis, and swimming, making it a multi-sport venue, it said.

The foundation stone for the stadium was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 23. PTI ABN ABN MNK MNK