CM Adityanath inspects venue for PM Modi’s August 2 public meeting in Varanasi

Varanasi (UP), Jul 29 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday inspected the venue of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed public meeting scheduled for August 2 at a village in Varanasi, officials said here.

Adityanath visited the site at the Banauli village where the prime minister’s public rally is scheduled. During the inspection, he directed officials to ensure that no inconvenience is caused to the attendees, an official statement issued here said.

“All arrangements, including drinking water, sanitation, ventilation, and other basic facilities, should be completed on time,” the chief minister said, emphasising that comprehensive security and smooth traffic management must be ensured around the venue.

He also instructed police officials to make proper parking arrangements at designated locations for vehicles arriving for the programme.

Divisional Commissioner S Rajalingam briefed the chief minister in detail about the arrangements through a site layout map.

On Monday, the chief minister held a review meeting at the Circuit House with representatives of Varanasi and Azamgarh divisions to assess the progress of ongoing development work. PTI COR ABN ABN MNK MNK