CM Adityanath lauds PM Modi for 'promoting' Indian culture globally

Lucknow, Mar 11 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for "showcasing" India's cultural heritage on the global stage, highlighting his gesture of presenting sacred offerings to Mauritius President Prithvirajsing Roopun.

He also described PM Modi as the "world's most popular" politician.

Taking to X, Adityanath also said that the 2025 Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj has illuminated the eternal spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' across the world.

He commended PM Modi for gifting the Mauritius President holy water from the Triveni Sangam -- where the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers converge -- along with a Banarasi saree and other unique cultural artifacts.

Expressing gratitude, Adityanath wrote, "Heartfelt thanks to the prime minister for presenting India's cultural heritage on a global platform!" The Maha Kumbh, a major religious gathering held every 12 years in Prayagraj, drew over 66 crore visitors from across the world. The mega fair started on January 13 and culminated on February 26. PTI KIS MNK MNK