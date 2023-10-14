CM Adityanath launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti in UP

Lucknow, Oct 14 (PTI) Women are capable of achieving remarkable feats with will power and support from the government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said on Saturday while launching the fourth phase of Mission Shakti in Uttar Pradesh.

Adityanath also said a campaign would be launched from October 15 as part of the fourth phase to educate people about government initiatives concerning the protection and well-being of women and girls.

He launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti, an initiative focused on promoting women's safety and self-reliance, from his official residence by flagging off a women empowerment rally.

The rally, which traversed several locations in the capital, aims to enhance public awareness regarding various government schemes for the welfare of women and daughters, an official release issued here said.

Citing the various government schemes which have helped women , Adityanath emphasised that "with will power and backing from the government and administration, women have the potential to achieve remarkable feats." The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh being the most populous state in India, special efforts are needed for the welfare of its vast female population, adding that the rally launch in the fourth phase of Mission Shakti underlines this commitment. "Our government changed people's perception towards women's capabilities," the chief minister said, adding that from October 15, the Central and state government's women-centric schemes will receive focused promotion across cities, villages, and municipal bodies.

Stringent measures will be taken against those who endanger the safety and well-being of women and daughters, he added.

As a part of this campaign conducted under the mission's fourth phase, extensive programmes will be held across the state to raise awareness among women and address their concerns, the statement said. Expressing concern that despite the government's implementation of various programmes, the target audience often needs to be made aware of them so that they can avail its benefits, Adityanath said, adding, "Awareness rallies have been initiated across all 75 state districts to address this issue." In his address, the chief minister said the inception programme of Mission Shakti was held in the state in 2020, aimed at curbing crimes against women and ensuring their safety, respect and self-reliance.

"Initially centred around three core issues, this programme evolved into what it is now recognised as Mission Shakti. Over time, the mission gained prominence in the state, reducing crimes against women and getting criminals punished in the country," he said.

Following the success of the Uttar Pradesh government's Mission Shakti, the Government of India has also named the campaign for women's safety as Mission Shakti, underscoring the power of initiatives aimed at widespread societal awareness across the country, Adityanath said.

The fourth phase of Mission Shakti embodies this objective, aiming to replicate its success and impact on a broader scale, he added. PTI SAB RPA