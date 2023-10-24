CM Adityanath leads traditional Vijayadashami procession in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday led the traditional 'shobha yatra' in the city here on Vijayadashami as the head seer of the Gorakshpeeth, with people lining the streets and standing at vantage points to welcome the colourful procession.

Members of Muslim and Sindhi communities were among those who greeted Adityanath at various places along the route as he stood on a decked-up Rath (chariot).

Several unique instruments of the Nath sect, including the nagphani, turhi, nagara drums and damru were played during the procession, while various artists showcased the diversity of Indian culture with their colourful performances.

Chaudhary Kaifulwara Ansari, the president of the Urdu Academy, offered a garland and saffron attire to Yogi Adityanath. Many people, including women and children, were seen capturing pictures as the large procession weaved its way through the city amid tight security.

Ansari said that his family has been welcoming the Gorakshpeethadheeshwar's procession for generations.

The Gorakshpeeth transcends religious boundaries and sees everyone from a human perspective, he said.

Adityanath also received a grand reception near the newly built Shri Jhulelal Temple, where a significant number of Sindhi community members had gathered.

The Gorakshpeeth of the Nath sect has several distinctive rituals and the Vijayadashami (Dussehra) Shobhayatra is among the prominent ones.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' and the melodious tunes of various musical instruments, the Vijayadashami procession led by Adityanath reached the Mansarovar Temple, where he performed puja of Lord Shiva and other deities.

Later, the yatra reached Mansarover Ramlila Maidan and Adityanath performed Rajtilak of Lord Ram. He also performed 'pujan and aarti of Lord Ram, Mata Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman', concluding with the recitation of 'aarti'.