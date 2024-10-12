CM Adityanath leads traditional Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra in Gorakhpur

Gorakhpur (UP), Oct 12 (PTI) The Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra was taken out from the Gorakhnath temple here on Saturday evening under the leadership of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Mahant of Gorakhpeeth Yogi Adityanath, a statement said.

Chief Minister Adityanath rode on a chariot in the traditional Vijayadashmi Shobha Yatra that started from the Gorakhnath temple. The yatra was also welcomed by the people of the minority community, the statement added.

Outgoing chairman of the Urdu Academy, Chaudhary Kaifulwara, on behalf of the weaver community, welcomed Gorakshpeethadhiswar by giving him a flower garland and saffron clothes.