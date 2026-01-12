CM Adityanath listens to people's grievances during 'Janta Darshan'

Lucknow, Jan 12 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday listened to the grievances of people from various districts of the state during the 'Janta Darshan'.

The chief minister directed officials to take immediate action in matters of land encroachments, emphasising that strict action against land mafia and anti-social elements is going on with full force.

He further instructed administrative and police officers at the district, division, range, and zonal levels to continue taking the strictest possible action against land mafias and bullies.

He also instructed officials to ensure prompt and satisfactory resolution of all complaints, the UP government said in a statement.

During the session, some individuals suffering from serious illnesses also sought financial assistance for medical treatment. Adityanath assured them that the government is committed to providing financial support for healthcare.

He advised them to obtain treatment cost estimates from the hospitals as soon as possible, assuring that financial assistance would be released immediately upon receipt of the estimates.