CM Adityanath meets Governor Anandiben Patel

Lucknow, Jan 4 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday paid a courtesy call on Governor Anandiben Patel at the Raj Bhavan here.

According to a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the chief minister met the governor during the day. CM Adityanath presented the book 'Manav-Chakra' to the governor.

A picture of the meeting was also shared by the official handle of CM Adityanath's office with the message, "Shri @myogiadityanath ji Maharaj paid a courtesy call on Hon'ble Governor Smt @anandibenpatel ji at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow today. On this occasion, Maharaj ji also presented her with the book 'Manav Chakra'." PTI CDN MNK MNK