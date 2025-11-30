CM Adityanath meets people during Janata Darshan at Gorakhnath temple complex

Gorakhpur(UP), Nov 30 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday met people during the Janata Darshan held at the Gorakhnath temple complex, and assured them that every grievance would be addressed promptly and effectively.

According to an official statement, the chief minister interacted with nearly 200 people at the Mahant Digvijayanath Smriti Bhavan auditorium and instructed officials present to ensure time-bound, transparent and sensitive resolution of each complaint. Women formed a large share of the attendees.

Reassuring those gathered, Adityanath said, "Do not worry. We will ensure a solution to every problem. Effective action will be taken on every grievance." He added that no one should feel anxious or troubled, as the government is committed to resolving all issues raised before it.

The statement said the chief minister also took serious note of complaints related to land-grabbing. Directing officials to take strict legal action, he said attempts by influential people or the mafia to occupy the land belonging to the poor would not be tolerated. "If anyone tries to grab a poor person's land, they must be taught a lesson as per law," he instructed.

During the interaction, a woman from Ambedkarnagar complained that her child had gone missing along with his bicycle. Chief Minister Adityanath directed officials to handle the matter with utmost sensitivity and take immediate steps to trace the child.

Several individuals also sought financial assistance for treatment of serious illnesses. CM Adityanath assured them of support from the Chief Minister's Discretionary Fund.