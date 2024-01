Ayodhya (UP), Jan 19 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple here.

He also visited the Ram temple and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of Uttar Pradesh, officials said in Lucknow.

During his visit, he took stock of the preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony.

This was Adityanath's third visit to Ayodhya within 11 days.PTI ABN ABN DV DV