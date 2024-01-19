CM Adityanath offers prayers at Hanuman Garhi temple

Ayodhya (UP): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at the Hanuman Garhi temple here, officials said.

The chief minister also visited the Ram temple and prayed for the prosperity and well-being of Uttar Pradesh, they said.

During his visit, Adityanath took stock of the preparations for the January 22 consecration ceremony. He inquired about the arrangements and issued instructions regarding this to the local administration and police officials.

Adityanath later participated in the worship ceremony observed the grand temple and inspected the entire temple premises.

He also started a solar boat service during his visit.

This was Adityanath's third visit to Ayodhya within 11 days.

The chief minister later met Tulsi Peethadheeshwar Jagadguru Shri Ramabhadracharya and attended Amrit Mahotsav organised near Kashi Ram Colony to celebrate the 75th birthday of Padma Shree Shri Ramabhadracharya.

This event began on January 14 and will continue until January 22.

Adityanath also attended the 1008 Kundiya Hanuman Mahayagya taking place at the event venue, where he also offered prayers.