CM Adityanath offers prayers at Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Oct 20 (PTI) Following the grand Deepotsav celebrations, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited the Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya on Monday morning, where he performed rituals and offered prayers for the prosperity and well-being of Uttar Pradesh.

The chief minister was warmly welcomed with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as saints and priests greeted him with traditional rituals.

Later, he visited the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi complex, where he paid homage to Shri Ram Lalla, performed aarti, circumambulated the sanctum, and offered prayers at the Ram Darbar for the progress of the state and for the welfare of the public, the UP government said in a statement.

As he exited the temple premises, devotees greeted him with cheers.