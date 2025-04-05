CM Adityanath offers prayers at Mata Paateshwari Shakti Peeth in Balrampur

Balrampur (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on occasion of Ashthami of Vasantik Navratri, offered prayers at Mata Paateshwari Shakti Peeth in Balrampur district, the UP government said in a statement.

During his visit, the chief minister actively participated in various rituals and activities in the temple premises.

CM Adityanath performed traditional worship of Maa Durga with full rituals at the sacred Shakti Peeth. Following the worship, he visited the 'gaushala' in the temple complex, where he fed jaggery to the cows.

He also interacted with the children present at the temple, and distributed toffees and chocolates to them, the statement said. PTI COR NAV MNK MNK