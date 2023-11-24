CM Adityanath offers prayers at Ram temple in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, Nov 24 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday offered prayers at Hanuman Garhi and Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

According to an official statement, Adityanath reached Hanuman Garhi directly from Ram Katha Park helipad and performed 'aarti'.

Later, he offered prayers at Ram Lalla Virajman and wished for the well-being and prosperity of people of the country, the statement said.

The chief minister also enquired about the progress in the construction of the Ram Temple and members of the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust provided updates on the construction work to him.

This was the third time this month that Adityanath worshipped at the Ram Temple and Hanuman Garhi.

On November 9, the CM had visited Ayodhya to participate in the cabinet meeting, during which he, along with his cabinet ministers, visited both the temples.

On November 12, CM Adityanath attended the 'Deepotsav' programme here and the next day, he had the 'darshan' of Hanuman Garhi and Ram Lalla, the statement added. PTI SAB KVK KVK