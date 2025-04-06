CM Adityanath offers prayers at Shakti Peeth in Gorakhnath Temple

Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath worshiped Maa Mahagauri at Shakti Peeth located in Gorakhnath temple on Saturday night on the occasion of Ashtami of Vasantik (Chaitra) Navratri.

The chief minister completed the rituals with havan and aarti as per the tradition of the Peeth amid Vedic chanting.He prayed for the welfare of the people of the state.

On Sunday morning, after worshiping Maa Siddhidatri on the Navami, Adityanath will perform "Kanya Pujan".

According to a statement, the sequence of worshiping different forms of Goddess Adishakti Bhagwati has been ongoing in Gorakhnath temple since the first day of Chaitra Navratri.