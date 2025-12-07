CM Adityanath participates in religious ceremony at Siddhabali temple in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar

Kotdwar, Dec 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in a religious ceremony at the Siddhabali Dham in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, and offered prayers.

Yogi, who arrived at the temple around 2:30 pm on the last day of the three-day religious ceremony, offered prayers for five minutes after having ‘darshan’.

The three-day ceremony at Siddhabali Dham concluded with Siddhbaba's ‘jagar’ (folk songs), distribution of 1.25 quintals of prasad, and a bhajan (devotional songs) evening. A large number of devotees participated in the ceremony.

As soon as Yogi arrived at the temple, people started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', to which he responded with a smile and folded hands.

After leaving the temple, CM Adityanath went to his elder sister Kaushalya Rawat's house in the Gadighat area of ​​Kotdwar. Her husband had recently passed away after a prolonged illness. The CM stayed with his sister for about 10 minutes and offered his condolences. PTI DPT OZ MNK MNK