CM Adityanath participates in religious ceremony at Siddhabali temple in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar

Kotdwar, Dec 7 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday participated in a religious ceremony at the Siddhabali Dham in Uttarakhand’s Kotdwar, and offered prayers.
Yogi, who arrived at the temple around 2:30 pm on the last day of the three-day religious ceremony, offered prayers for five minutes after having ‘darshan’.
The three-day ceremony at Siddhabali Dham concluded with Siddhbaba's ‘jagar’ (folk songs), distribution of 1.25 quintals of prasad, and a bhajan (devotional songs) evening. A large number of devotees participated in the ceremony.
As soon as Yogi arrived at the temple, people started chanting 'Jai Shri Ram', to which he responded with a smile and folded hands.
After leaving the temple, CM Adityanath went to his elder sister Kaushalya Rawat's house in the Gadighat area of Kotdwar. Her husband had recently passed away after a prolonged illness. The CM stayed with his sister for about 10 minutes and offered his condolences.