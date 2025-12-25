CM Adityanath pays tribute to former PM Vajpayee on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Dec 25 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday paid tribute to former prime minister 'Bharat Ratna' Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary, saying his policies had foresight, his leadership was marked by the spirit of service, and his decisions reflected political acumen.

Adityanath said in his post on X, "On the birth anniversary of the eternal ideal of good governance, the symbol of simplicity and compassion, our source of inspiration, former prime minister, 'Bharat Ratna' revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, I offer my heartfelt tributes and extend my best wishes to the people of the state on 'Good Governance Day'." He further said in the post, "His illustrious journey from 'politician' to 'national leader' is commendable. His policies had foresight, his leadership was marked by the spirit of service, and his decisions reflected political acumen." Yogi added, "He dedicated his life to upholding the honour of Mother India and the progress of the nation. His profound faith in democracy is worthy of reverence." Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said on his X account, "Former prime minister Bharat Ratna, revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji was a visionary personality whose politics had dignity, whose words were restrained, and whose decisions reflected a deep commitment to the nation, and he always considered power as a means of public service." He said, "The courageous decision of Pokhran gave India a new sense of confidence and strength. Atal ji made it clear that only a strong nation can truly protect human values." Maurya further said, "Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the same spirit of 'Nation First' is reaching every citizen as the work culture of New India. My heartfelt tributes to former prime minister, Bharat Ratna, revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji on his birth anniversary!" He also extended his best wishes and greetings on 'Good Governance Day', which is celebrated on the occasion of Atal Jayanti.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak said in his post, "On the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna, the towering figure of Indian politics, the guiding light for countless BJP workers, our source of inspiration, and former prime minister, the revered Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, I offer my respectful tributes." Pathak also extended his best wishes on Good Governance Day.

Vajpayee was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior. PTI CDN MNK MNK