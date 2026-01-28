CM Adityanath pays tribute to Lala Lajpat Rai on his birth anniversary

Lucknow, Jan 28 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the life and sacrifices of Lala Lajpat Rai inspire people to work with the spirit of 'nation first' as he paid tributes to the freedom fighter on his birth anniversary on Wednesday.

"Great freedom fighter, dedicated social worker, and staunch advocate of Swadeshi, 'Punjab Kesari' Lala Lajpat Rai's birth anniversary is being observed today. Humble tributes to him," Adityanath posted on X.

"His indomitable courage, unwavering dedication, unbreakable patriotism, and life of sacrifice are an invaluable heritage of the Indian freedom struggle, which always inspires us to work with the spirit of 'nation first'," the CM said.

Lala Lajpat Rai was born on January 28, 1865 in a small village of Dhudike in Punjab's Ferozepur district. He was a contemporary of great stalwarts, including Mahatma Gandhi.

A leader of the masses, he was a prominent figure in protests against the Partition of Bengal and led a wing of the Congress along with Bipin Chandra Pal and Bal Gangadhar Tilak. The three were affectionately and popularly called 'Lal-Bal-Pal'.

On 16 February 1928, he moved a resolution in the Central Legislative Assembly refusing co-operation with the Simon Commission as it had no Indian member.

Assaulted by the police while leading a demonstration against the commission in Lahore on October 30, 1928, he succumbed to severe injuries on November 17, 1928.