CM Adityanath pays tribute to Lalji Tandon on his third death anniversary

Lucknow, July 21 (PTI) Paying tribute to former governor and BJP veteran Lalji Tandon on his third death anniversary, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said his journey from being a party worker to a governor was remarkable.

Adityanath also lauded him for carrying forward the legacy of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Lucknow.

Speaking at a programme here in Hazratganj to commemorate Tandon, the chief minister said the veteran leader served as a party worker, a corporator, a legislator, an MLC, a minister in the state government and a governor of Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.

"Lalji Tandon showcased his experience and competence, benefiting the states and setting an example for others," he said.

“He had a personal connection with Lucknow, and the people here still remember him dearly. His love, respect, and interactions with people of all castes, religions, and beliefs were extraordinary,” Adityanath said.

“Today, he is no longer with us, but on his third death anniversary, I offer my heartfelt homage to his memory on behalf of the state government,” the chief minister said.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Jal Shakti Minister Swatantra Dev Singh, and other senior BJP leaders also paid tribute to Tandon.

Lalji Tandon, an Indian politician, who served as the 18th governor of Madhya Pradesh and 28th governor of Bihar, also served as a member of Parliament from 2009 to 2014. He was known to be a close confidant of Vajpayee. He died on July 21, 2020. PTI SAB SKY